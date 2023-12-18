Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Satellite High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Astronaut High School at Boone High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
