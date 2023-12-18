If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Brevard County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Satellite High School at Palm Bay High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 18

5:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Conference: 4A - District 8

4A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Astronaut High School at Boone High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18

6:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside High School at Heritage High School