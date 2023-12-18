For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Carter Verhaeghe a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Verhaeghe stats and insights

Verhaeghe has scored in 14 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Verhaeghe averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.2%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Verhaeghe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 15:44 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:11 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:37 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 20:52 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:21 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:04 Away W 5-0

Panthers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.