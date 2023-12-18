Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will play the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to bet on Verhaeghe's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Verhaeghe has netted a goal in a game 14 times this year in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

Verhaeghe has a point in 18 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 10 of 30 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 30 Games 2 26 Points 0 15 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.