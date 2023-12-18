Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Duval County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

William M Raines High School at Providence School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eagle's View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18

7:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Atlantic Coast High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18

7:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

First Coast Christian High School at Old Plank Christian Academy