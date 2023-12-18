Evan Rodrigues will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames face off on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Rodrigues? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues' plus-minus rating this season, in 16:36 per game on the ice, is +15.

Rodrigues has scored a goal in a game four times this season over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 11 of 30 games this year, Rodrigues has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 30 games this year, Rodrigues has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Rodrigues goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 30 Games 3 21 Points 0 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

