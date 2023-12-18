Monday's contest features the UCF Knights (8-0) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) matching up at Addition Financial Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-48 win for heavily favored UCF according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Owls' last contest was a 46-45 loss to Howard on Saturday.

Florida Atlantic vs. UCF Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Florida Atlantic vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 71, Florida Atlantic 48

Other AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Owls beat the North Florida Ospreys on the road on November 13 by a score of 84-75.

Based on the RPI, the Knights have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Florida Atlantic has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (four).

Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 247) on November 13

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 320) on November 20

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 17

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jada Moore: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG% Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Mya Perry: 12 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)

12 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52) Devyn Scott: 3.3 PTS, 25 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game, with a +11 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.9 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and allow 60.7 per contest (120th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Owls are scoring 2.5 more points per game at home (63) than away (60.5).

In 2023-24 Florida Atlantic is giving up 16.4 fewer points per game at home (53.4) than on the road (69.8).

