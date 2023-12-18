The UCF Knights (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. UCF Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls' 61.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 54.4 the Knights allow.
  • Florida Atlantic is 3-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
  • UCF has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.9 points.
  • The 70.5 points per game the Knights put up are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (60.7).
  • When UCF scores more than 60.7 points, it is 6-0.
  • When Florida Atlantic allows fewer than 70.5 points, it is 3-4.
  • The Knights shoot 43.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Owls concede defensively.
  • The Owls shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Knights allow.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

  • Janeta Rozentale: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Jada Moore: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%
  • Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Mya Perry: 12 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (23-for-52)
  • Devyn Scott: 3.3 PTS, 25 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Saint Thomas (FL) W 78-60 FAU Arena
12/14/2023 Florida International L 65-62 FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Howard L 46-45 FAU Arena
12/18/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 San Diego State - Rubin Arena
12/30/2023 UAB - FAU Arena

