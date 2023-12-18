Monday's game that pits the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) versus the Florida International Panthers (6-4) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas State. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 18.

In their last time out, the Panthers won on Thursday 65-62 against Florida Atlantic.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 67, Florida International 61

Other CUSA Predictions

Florida International Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Panthers captured their signature win of the season, a 54-51 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 220) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Florida International is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 220) on December 3

65-62 on the road over Florida Atlantic (No. 249) on December 14

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 278) on November 24

88-81 at home over Jacksonville (No. 279) on December 1

65-64 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 288) on November 10

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 36.8 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 36.8 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (13-for-50) Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.2 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Courtney Prenger: 10.5 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.5 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Maria Torres: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

4.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game to rank 113th in college basketball and are allowing 63.8 per contest to rank 179th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.