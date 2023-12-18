How to Watch the Florida International vs. Texas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET.
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida International vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 68 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 63.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- Texas State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Florida International is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 68 points.
- The Panthers score 71.3 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 55.1 the Bobcats give up.
- Florida International has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 55.1 points.
- Texas State is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Panthers are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bobcats allow to opponents (37.5%).
- The Bobcats shoot 41% from the field, just 2% higher than the Panthers concede.
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 10.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 36.8 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50)
- Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Courtney Prenger: 10.5 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Maria Torres: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 88-81
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 54-51
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 65-62
|FAU Arena
|12/18/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
