Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 18?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Gustav Forsling a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- Forsling has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:32
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:50
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Away
|W 5-0
Panthers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
