On Monday, December 18, 2023, the Miami Heat (15-11) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Heat vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Heat score 113 points per game (20th in the NBA) and allow 112 (10th in the league) for a +26 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves have a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 18th in the league, and are allowing 105.8 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 226.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 217.8 points per game combined, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has covered 11 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Minnesota has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Heat and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1600 - Timberwolves +2000 +1000 -

