The Miami Heat (15-11) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Heat 109

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 1.5)

Timberwolves (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-4.3)

Timberwolves (-4.3) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.2

The Timberwolves (14-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.3% of the time, 16% more often than the Heat (11-15-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Miami (6-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (37.5%) than Minnesota (3-3) does as the underdog (50%).

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over the over/under in 50% of its games this season (12 of 24), the same percentage as Miami and its opponents (13 of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 12-4, while the Timberwolves are 3-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

With 113 points per game on offense, the Heat are 20th in the NBA. Defensively, they cede 112 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

Miami is pulling down just 40.7 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 42 boards per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Heat are delivering 26.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2023-24.

This season, Miami is committing 12.3 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Heat rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.1%. They rank 12th in the league by making 12.9 threes per contest.

