The Miami Heat (15-11) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.5.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 218.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have gone over 218.5 combined points in 14 of 26 games this season.

The average total in Miami's contests this year is 225, 6.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat are 11-15-0 ATS this season.

Miami has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won 12 (75%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Heat vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 14 53.8% 113 226.6 112 217.8 220.5 Timberwolves 13 54.2% 113.6 226.6 105.8 217.8 222.5

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in 12 games at home, and it has covered eight times in 14 games on the road.

The Heat average 113 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 105.8 the Timberwolves allow.

When Miami totals more than 105.8 points, it is 10-9 against the spread and 14-5 overall.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Heat and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 11-15 6-10 13-13 Timberwolves 14-10 3-3 12-12

Heat vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Heat Timberwolves 113 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 10-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-4 14-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 112 Points Allowed (PG) 105.8 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 8-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-5 10-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-1

