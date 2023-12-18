The Miami Heat's (15-11) injury report has five players listed heading into their Monday, December 18 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) at Kaseya Center. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Heat won their most recent outing 118-116 against the Bulls on Saturday. Jimmy Butler put up 28 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Heat.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Haywood Highsmith SF Out Back 6.2 2.6 1.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5 4.6 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 1.5 1 0 Bam Adebayo C Out Hip 22.3 9.9 3.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Josh Minott: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.