The Miami Heat (15-11) battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) at Kaseya Center on December 18, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

Miami has put together a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Heat put up an average of 113 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 105.8 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up 116.8 points per game at home, 7.1 more than on the road (109.7). Defensively they allow 117.4 per game, 10.0 more than on the road (107.4).

Miami allows 117.4 points per game at home, and 107.4 on the road.

At home the Heat are picking up 26.9 assists per game, 0.9 more than away (26.0).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries