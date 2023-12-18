Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and others in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Miami Heat matchup at Kaseya Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +116)

Monday's prop bet for Butler is 20.5 points, 1.3 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Butler has dished out 4.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Monday's over/under.

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -104)

Bam Adebayo's 22.3 points per game average is 3.8 points more than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Towns' 22.4 points per game average is 0.1 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (9.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Towns' year-long assist average -- three per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Towns has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

