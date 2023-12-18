Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hernando County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Hernando County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Ridge High School at Weeki Wachee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Weeki Wachee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central High School - Brooksville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hernando High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Dade City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
