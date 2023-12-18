Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School at Dr Kiran C Patel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
