The Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville -6.5 137.5

Jacksonville Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville and its opponents have gone over 137.5 combined points in six of eight games this season.

Jacksonville has an average total of 151.1 in its outings this year, 13.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Dolphins have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Jacksonville, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville 6 75% 76.9 148.8 74.2 147.3 137.3 UL Monroe 3 42.9% 71.9 148.8 73.1 147.3 139.1

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The 76.9 points per game the Dolphins average are just 3.8 more points than the Warhawks allow (73.1).

Jacksonville has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville 4-4-0 2-0 6-2-0 UL Monroe 3-4-0 2-2 3-4-0

Jacksonville vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits

Jacksonville UL Monroe 4-0 Home Record 3-1 2-4 Away Record 1-4 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 87.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.4 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 5-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

