Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 118-116 win against the Bulls, Butler tallied 28 points and two steals.

Below we will break down Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.8 22.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 5.0 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.7 PRA -- 31.6 33 PR -- 27 27.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Butler has made 6.8 shots per game, which adds up to 14.2% of his team's total makes.

Butler's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.4 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive squad in the league, conceding 105.8 points per contest.

Giving up 41.6 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.3 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.