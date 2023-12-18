Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) take to the road to match up with Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (15-11) at Kaseya Center on Monday, December 18. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and BSN
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jimmy Butler
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Total Fantasy Pts
|796.3
|929.3
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|36.2
|38.7
|Fantasy Rank
|31
|25
Buy Butler and Towns gear on Fanatics!
Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights
Jimmy Butler & the Heat
- Jimmy Butler's numbers for the season are 21.8 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per game, shooting 46.4% from the field.
- The Heat have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 113.0 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.0 (10th in the NBA).
- Miami records 40.7 rebounds per game (28th in the league) while allowing 42.0 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.
- The Heat connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7. They shoot 39.1% from deep while their opponents hit 38.2% from long range.
- Miami wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 12.3 (sixth in the league) while its opponents average 14.3.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves
- Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Timberwolves 22.4 points, 9.5 boards and 3.0 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game, with a +186 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 105.8 per outing (first in league).
- Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA at 45.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 41.6 its opponents average.
- The Timberwolves hit 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 38.0% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make, shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.
- Minnesota has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (15th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jimmy Butler
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|4.1
|6.2
|Usage Percentage
|26.3%
|27.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.7%
|63.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.9%
|15.9%
|Assist Pct
|21.0%
|15.0%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.