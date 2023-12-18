The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) take to the road to match up with Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (15-11) at Kaseya Center on Monday, December 18. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center

Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jimmy Butler Karl-Anthony Towns Total Fantasy Pts 796.3 929.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.2 38.7 Fantasy Rank 31 25

Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Insights

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Jimmy Butler's numbers for the season are 21.8 points, 4.6 assists and 5.2 boards per game, shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Heat have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 113.0 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.0 (10th in the NBA).

Miami records 40.7 rebounds per game (28th in the league) while allowing 42.0 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

The Heat connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7. They shoot 39.1% from deep while their opponents hit 38.2% from long range.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 12.3 (sixth in the league) while its opponents average 14.3.

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns gets the Timberwolves 22.4 points, 9.5 boards and 3.0 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game, with a +186 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 105.8 per outing (first in league).

Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA at 45.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 41.6 its opponents average.

The Timberwolves hit 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 38.0% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make, shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (15th in league).

Jimmy Butler vs. Karl-Anthony Towns Advanced Stats

Stat Jimmy Butler Karl-Anthony Towns Plus/Minus Per Game 4.1 6.2 Usage Percentage 26.3% 27.2% True Shooting Pct 59.7% 63.2% Total Rebound Pct 8.9% 15.9% Assist Pct 21.0% 15.0%

