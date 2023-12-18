For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Josh Mahura a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Josh Mahura score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Mahura stats and insights

Mahura is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Mahura has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Mahura recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 5-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 5:04 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:53 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 OT

Panthers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

