Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Prop bets for Tkachuk in that upcoming Panthers-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 18:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In five of 30 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tkachuk has a point in 15 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points six times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 30 Games 2 21 Points 2 5 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.