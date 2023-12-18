Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Miami-Dade County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Krop High School at Don Soffer Aventura High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Aventura, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.