The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Nick Cousins find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

Cousins has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Cousins has zero points on the power play.

Cousins' shooting percentage is 3.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:24 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:26 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-0

Panthers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

