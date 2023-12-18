Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 18?
Will Niko Mikkola light the lamp when the Florida Panthers square off against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- Mikkola has scored in two of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Mikkola has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 6.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 5-0
Panthers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
