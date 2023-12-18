Coming off a victory last time out, the Florida Panthers will visit the Calgary Flames (who also won their previous game) on Monday at 9:30 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Panthers vs Flames Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 77 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 20th in the NHL with 90 goals scored (three per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 30 17 21 38 8 15 46.9% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 27 11 18 29 15 25 52.6% Carter Verhaeghe 30 15 11 26 16 15 40.7% Matthew Tkachuk 30 5 16 21 21 12 50% Evan Rodrigues 30 6 15 21 9 7 36.4%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have allowed 105 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the NHL.

The Flames have 93 goals this season (three per game), 16th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Flames are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Flames Key Players