The Florida Panthers (18-10-2) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Calgary Flames (12-14-5), who have +110 odds, on Monday, December 18 at 9:30 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.

Panthers vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Flames Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 15 of 30 games this season.

The Panthers are 13-6 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flames have secured an upset victory in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida is 10-5 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Calgary has a record of 2-8 in games when bookmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 3-7-0 6.4 3.20 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.20 2.10 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 7-3 5-5-0 6.3 3.10 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 3.20 3 12.5% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

