The Florida Panthers (18-10-2) visit the Calgary Flames (12-14-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, December 18 at 9:30 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers, while the Flames knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in their most recent outing.

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-3-1 while totaling 32 goals against 21 goals given up. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (23.3%).

Panthers vs. Flames Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final tally of Flames 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (+105)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Panthers vs Flames Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 2-2-4 in overtime matchups on their way to an 18-10-2 overall record.

Florida has 15 points (7-2-1) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Panthers registered just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Florida has finished 2-1-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 19 times, and are 16-3-0 in those games (to register 32 points).

In the 10 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-2-0.

When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 12-9-2 (26 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 4-1-0 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 19th 3 Goals Scored 3 19th 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th 2nd 34 Shots 31.4 12th 3rd 27.2 Shots Allowed 29.7 12th 20th 18.09% Power Play % 11.96% 28th 11th 81.44% Penalty Kill % 82.11% 9th

Panthers vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

