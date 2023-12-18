Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers play the Calgary Flames on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome -- beginning at 9:30 PM ET -- are the Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Flames' Nazem Kadri.

Panthers vs. Flames Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's leading offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 20:19 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 18 assists, equaling 29 points (one per game).

Carter Verhaeghe has 26 points for Florida, via 15 goals and 11 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-2-1. He has conceded 16 goals (2.2 goals against average) and racked up 171 saves with a .914% save percentage (16th in league).

Flames Players to Watch

Calgary's Kadri has recorded 14 assists and eight goals in 31 games. That's good for 22 points.

Blake Coleman has made a big impact for Calgary this season with 21 points (nine goals and 12 assists).

This season, Elias Lindholm has seven goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 20.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has an .885 save percentage (59th in the league), with 278 total saves, while conceding 36 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put up a 5-4-2 record between the posts for Calgary this season.

Panthers vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 19th 3 Goals Scored 3 19th 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.39 25th 3rd 34 Shots 31.4 12th 3rd 27.2 Shots Allowed 29.7 12th 20th 18.09% Power Play % 11.96% 28th 10th 81.44% Penalty Kill % 82.11% 9th

