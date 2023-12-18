Panthers vs. Flames December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers play the Calgary Flames on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome -- beginning at 9:30 PM ET -- are the Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Flames' Nazem Kadri.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Panthers vs. Flames Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSFL,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers Players to Watch
- One of Florida's leading offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 20:19 per game.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 18 assists, equaling 29 points (one per game).
- Carter Verhaeghe has 26 points for Florida, via 15 goals and 11 assists.
- Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-2-1. He has conceded 16 goals (2.2 goals against average) and racked up 171 saves with a .914% save percentage (16th in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Flames Players to Watch
- Calgary's Kadri has recorded 14 assists and eight goals in 31 games. That's good for 22 points.
- Blake Coleman has made a big impact for Calgary this season with 21 points (nine goals and 12 assists).
- This season, Elias Lindholm has seven goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 20.
- In the crease, Daniel Vladar has an .885 save percentage (59th in the league), with 278 total saves, while conceding 36 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put up a 5-4-2 record between the posts for Calgary this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|19th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3
|19th
|5th
|2.57
|Goals Allowed
|3.39
|25th
|3rd
|34
|Shots
|31.4
|12th
|3rd
|27.2
|Shots Allowed
|29.7
|12th
|20th
|18.09%
|Power Play %
|11.96%
|28th
|10th
|81.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.11%
|9th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.