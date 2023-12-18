The Florida Panthers (18-10-2) visit the Calgary Flames (12-14-5) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, December 18 at 9:30 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, while the Flames knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-125) Flames (+105) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 19 times this season, and have finished 13-6 in those games.

Florida has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

In 13 of 30 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs Flames Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Flames Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 90 (20th) Goals 93 (16th) 77 (4th) Goals Allowed 105 (28th) 17 (21st) Power Play Goals 11 (27th) 18 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-3-1 overall.

Three of Florida's last 10 contests went over.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Panthers are ranked 20th in the league with 90 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

The Panthers are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 77 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +13 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.