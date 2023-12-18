Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Nazem Kadri and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Calgary Flames matchup at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, starting at 9:30 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) and plays an average of 20:19 per game.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 0 4 4 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 29 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 16 1 0 1 7 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 2 3 5 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 1 0 1 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Carter Verhaeghe's season total of 26 points has come from 15 goals and 11 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 16 2 1 3 4 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 0 1 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Kadri has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Calgary offense with 22 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 3.2 shots per game, shooting 8.1%.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 at Golden Knights Dec. 12 1 1 2 4 at Avalanche Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Devils Dec. 9 1 0 1 4

Blake Coleman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Blake Coleman is one of the impact players on offense for Calgary with 21 total points (0.7 per game), with nine goals and 12 assists in 31 games.

Coleman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 16 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 14 1 0 1 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 at Avalanche Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Devils Dec. 9 0 1 1 2

