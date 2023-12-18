Sam Bennett will be among those in action Monday when his Florida Panthers play the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Bennett are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Sam Bennett vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 12:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Bennett has a goal in four of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bennett has recorded a point in a game six times this season over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 18 games this season, Bennett has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bennett has an implied probability of 54.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Bennett has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 18 Games 2 9 Points 2 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

