Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will meet the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Reinhart's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 20:19 per game on the ice, is +16.

Reinhart has a goal in 13 games this year out of 30 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Reinhart has a point in 20 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in 14 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Reinhart hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Reinhart has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are allowing 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 30 Games 2 38 Points 2 17 Goals 2 21 Assists 0

