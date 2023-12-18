Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Sarasota County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverview High School at Lemon Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Englewood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
