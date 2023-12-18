Can we anticipate Steven Lorentz finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off with the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

Lorentz has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Lorentz has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 5-2 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 4-3 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3

Panthers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

