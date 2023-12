SWAC teams will be in action across three games on Monday in college basketball action. That includes the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Chicago State Cougars 2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 - Omaha Mavericks at Texas Southern Tigers 6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18 - Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas A&M Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 SEC Network +

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!