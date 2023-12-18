The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) play the Miami Heat (15-11) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Heat 109

Heat vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 1.5)

Timberwolves (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-4.2)

Timberwolves (-4.2) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.2

The Timberwolves have a 14-10-0 ATS record this season compared to the 11-15-0 mark from the Heat.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Minnesota (11-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (61.1%) than Miami (5-5) does as the underdog (50%).

Both Minnesota and Miami games have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year.

The Timberwolves have an .889 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-2) this season, better than the .300 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (3-7).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are 20th in the NBA in points scored (113.0 per game) and 10th in points allowed (112.0).

Miami is the third-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (40.7) and sixth in rebounds conceded (42.0).

With 26.4 assists per game, the Heat are 11th in the league.

Miami commits 12.3 turnovers per game and force 14.3 per game, ranking sixth and sixth, respectively, in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 12th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are best in 3-point percentage at 39.1%.

