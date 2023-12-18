The Maine Black Bears (8-4) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF vs. Maine Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Black Bears allow to opponents.

UCF has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Knights are the 46th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears rank 338th.

The 78 points per game the Knights record are 14.8 more points than the Black Bears give up (63.2).

When UCF totals more than 63.2 points, it is 6-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF averaged 77.2 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Knights surrendered 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than on the road (65.2).

UCF drained 9.2 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Upcoming Schedule