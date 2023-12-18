The Maine Black Bears (8-4) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the UCF Knights (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Black Bears allow to opponents.
  • UCF has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 46th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears rank 338th.
  • The 78 points per game the Knights record are 14.8 more points than the Black Bears give up (63.2).
  • When UCF totals more than 63.2 points, it is 6-3.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCF averaged 77.2 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Knights surrendered 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than on the road (65.2).
  • UCF drained 9.2 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 7.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Lipscomb W 72-57 Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 Jacksonville W 94-52 Addition Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Ole Miss L 70-68 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Maine - Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 Florida A&M - Addition Financial Arena
12/29/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Addition Financial Arena

