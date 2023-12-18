How to Watch the UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (8-0) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison
- The Owls put up 7.5 more points per game (61.9) than the Knights give up (54.4).
- When it scores more than 54.4 points, Florida Atlantic is 3-2.
- UCF's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
- The Knights score 70.5 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 60.7 the Owls allow.
- When UCF scores more than 60.7 points, it is 6-0.
- Florida Atlantic has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
- This year the Knights are shooting 43.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Owls give up.
- The Owls make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)
- Achol Akot: 9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27)
- Mya Burns: 11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 69-58
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Campbell
|W 42-41
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/11/2023
|New Orleans
|W 72-45
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/19/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.