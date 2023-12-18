The UCF Knights (8-0) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

The Owls put up 7.5 more points per game (61.9) than the Knights give up (54.4).

When it scores more than 54.4 points, Florida Atlantic is 3-2.

UCF's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.

The Knights score 70.5 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 60.7 the Owls allow.

When UCF scores more than 60.7 points, it is 6-0.

Florida Atlantic has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

This year the Knights are shooting 43.7% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Owls give up.

The Owls make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)

19.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58) Achol Akot: 9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG%

9.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 55.2 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 59.3 3PT% (16-for-27) Mya Burns: 11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

11.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Jayla Kelly: 5.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Schedule