UCF vs. Maine December 18 Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (5-2) face the Maine Black Bears (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UCF vs. Maine Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UCF Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 21.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Marchelus Avery: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maine Players to Watch
- Sellers: 21.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Johnson: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Diallo: 7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Avery: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Allen: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCF vs. Maine Stat Comparison
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|132nd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|70.2
|264th
|155th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|63.7
|39th
|96th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|29.3
|320th
|118th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|345th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|5.7
|310th
|292nd
|11.4
|Assists
|12.8
|216th
|242nd
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.4
|76th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.