Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Washington County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Deane Bozeman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Panama City, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
