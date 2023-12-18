When the Florida Panthers square off against the Calgary Flames on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will William Lockwood find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lockwood stats and insights

Lockwood is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Lockwood has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.