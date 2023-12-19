Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Calhoun County, Florida today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakulla High School at Altha Public School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Altha, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.