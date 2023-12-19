Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (12-14) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-5) Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Warriors 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 5.5)

Warriors (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-4.2)

Celtics (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Celtics' .520 ATS win percentage (13-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .385 mark (10-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 55% of the time. That's less often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (100%).

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48% of the time this season (12 out of 25). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (15 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 19-5, a better mark than the Warriors have recorded (2-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics are scoring 117.6 points per game this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived defensively, surrendering only 108.5 points per game (third-best).

Boston is allowing 42.8 rebounds per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by averaging 46.5 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Celtics are delivering only 24.7 assists per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Boston ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13.0 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in league).

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 15.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors put up 115.9 points per game and give up 115.7, ranking them 13th in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.

On the glass, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.9 per game). It is 12th in rebounds allowed (43.4 per game).

At 27.6 assists per game, the Warriors are seventh in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Golden State is fourth-worst in the league in committing them (15.1 per game). And it is ranked 22nd in forcing them (12.7 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Warriors are fourth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.