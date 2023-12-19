The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11) will attempt to end an 11-game losing streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Enmarket Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia TV: ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Georgia Southern Eagles allow to opponents.

FGCU has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are the 269th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Georgia Southern Eagles sit at 278th.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles record 68.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 81.5 the Georgia Southern Eagles allow.

FGCU has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 81.5 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU put up 77.8 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles ceded 70.5 points per game last season at home, which was 0.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.0).

In terms of three-point shooting, FGCU performed better in home games last season, sinking 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule