The Florida International Panthers (6-5) take the court against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Alabama A&M Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 60.8 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 64.1 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.1 points, Alabama A&M is 3-0.

Florida International has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.8 points.

The Panthers record 12.4 more points per game (70.4) than the Bulldogs allow (58.0).

Florida International has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 58.0 points.

When Alabama A&M gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 5-3.

The Panthers are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (38.9%).

The Bulldogs shoot 40.7% from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Panthers allow.

Florida International Leaders

Ajae Yoakum: 10.5 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.5 PTS, 57.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Mya Kone: 10.0 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.0 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Courtney Prenger: 11.0 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

11.0 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Maria Torres: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Kaliah Henderson: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.6 FG%

Florida International Schedule