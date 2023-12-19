The Florida Gators (7-3) hope to continue a three-game winning run when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Michigan matchup.

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Gators' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Michigan has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Wolverines games have gone over the point total eight out of 10 times this season.

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Florida is 24th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (38th).

Sportsbooks have made the Gators' national championship odds the same now (+6000) compared to the beginning of the season (+6000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Florida has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

