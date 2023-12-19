Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Lafayette County, Florida today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Lafayette County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette High School at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Monticello, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
