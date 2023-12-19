Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Nassau County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hilliard High School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Nassau HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Callahan, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.